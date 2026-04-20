U.S. Army Sgt. Judel Develles, a transportation management coordinator, assigned to the 21st Special Troops Battalion, 21st Theater Sustainment Command qualifies on the M17 pistol range during day three of the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 21, 2026. Marksmanship is a cornerstone of soldier lethality, and these competitions assess a soldier's ability to use their weapons to neutralize threats effectively. Winners of this competition will advance to compete in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 08:19
|Photo ID:
|9628961
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-IR446-1002
|Resolution:
|3694x1591
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026 M17 Pistol Qualification [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.