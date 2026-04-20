21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026 M17 Pistol Qualification

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U.S. Army Pfc. Cleopheus Lane, a combat engineer, assigned to 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command qualifies on the M17 pistol range during day three of the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 21, 2026. Weapons qualification is crucial in best squad Competitions because it assesses a soldier's proficiency and ability to accurately use their weapons, a fundamental skill for a soldier's effectiveness and lethality. Winners of this competition will advance to compete in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)