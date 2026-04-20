A Lockheed Martin Global Positioning System (GPS) III satellite is encapsulated into the fairings of a SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket in preparation for the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) GPS III-8 mission, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., April 15, 2026. This GPS III, known as Space Vehicle 10 (SV-10), is will complete the GPS III constellation, marking 32 active satellites in the constellation. SV-10 will provide the current constellation an additional satellite equipped with M-code technology, which provides GPS capabilities to the warfighter that are three-times more accurate and eight times more resistant to jamming than the previous constellation. Space Systems Command’s System Delta 80 (SYD 80), which manages the NSSL program for Space Access, worked in partnership with Combat Forces Command’s Mission Delta 31 (MD 31) to prepare for resilient and reliable launch to deliver this critical capability for the Nation. (Courtesy Photo by SpaceX)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 07:46
|Photo ID:
|9628941
|VIRIN:
|260415-X-KV337-1002
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
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|0
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U.S. Space Force delivers final GPS III to orbit, advancing its most resilient constellation for military, civil capabilities
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