U.S. Space Force delivers final GPS III to orbit, advancing its most resilient constellation for military, civil capabilities

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A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands vertical ahead of the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Global Positioning System (GPS) III-8 mission to deliver the final GPS III satellite, Space Vehicle 10 (SV-10) to medium Earth orbit (MEO) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., April 19, 2026. Space Systems Command’s System Delta 80 (SYD 80), which manages the NSSL program for Space Access, worked in partnership with Combat Forces Command’s Mission Delta 31 (MD 31) to prepare for resilient and reliable launch of the final GPS III satellite for the constellation to ensure GPS capabilities to the warfighter are three-times more accurate and eight times more resilient. (Courtesy Photo by SpaceX)