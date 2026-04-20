A C-130H Hercules aircraft from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, flies over a drop zone in support of Hussar Saber 26-1 at 33rd Air Base, Powidz, Poland, on Apr. 15, 2026. Hussar Saber is a bilateral exercise focused on tactical airlift and airdrop operations meant to build and maintain unit mission readiness and promote interoperability with Allies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 04:54
|Photo ID:
|9628774
|VIRIN:
|260415-Z-NR050-2018
|Resolution:
|7941x4963
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-130H Hercules execute a drop for Hussar Saber 26-1 [Image 20 of 20], by TSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.