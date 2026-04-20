C-130H Hercules execute a drop for Hussar Saber 26-1

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A C-130H Hercules aircraft from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, flies over a drop zone in support of Hussar Saber 26-1 at 33rd Air Base, Powidz, Poland, on Apr. 15, 2026. Hussar Saber is a bilateral exercise focused on tactical airlift and airdrop operations meant to build and maintain unit mission readiness and promote interoperability with Allies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)