C-130H Hercules execute a drop for Hussar Saber 26-1

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Chief Master Sgt. Pedro McCabe, a 180th Airlift Squadron evaluator engineer, left, and Staff Sgt. Brock Umscheid, a 180th Airlift Squadron instructor loadmaster, stand at a drop zone in support of Hussar Saber 26-1 at 33rd Air Base, Powidz, Poland, on Apr. 15, 2026. Hussar Saber is a bilateral exercise focused on tactical airlift and airdrop operations meant to build and maintain unit mission readiness and promote interoperability with Allies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)