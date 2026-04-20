Ramstein, Germany – Seventh and eighth graders at Ramstein Middle School recently solved an environmental mystery with the help of local experts. Scientists and engineers from Public Health Command Europe visited the school for a hands-on learning event that brought real-world science to the classroom.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 03:16
|Photo ID:
|9628644
|VIRIN:
|260408-A-FU201-3279
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Ramstein Students Become Environmental Detectives for a Day
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