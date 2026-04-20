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    Ramstein Students Become Environmental Detectives for a Day [Image 2 of 2]

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    Ramstein Students Become Environmental Detectives for a Day

    GERMANY

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    Ramstein, Germany – Seventh and eighth graders at Ramstein Middle School recently solved an environmental mystery with the help of local experts. Scientists and engineers from Public Health Command Europe visited the school for a hands-on learning event that brought real-world science to the classroom.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 03:16
    Photo ID: 9628642
    VIRIN: 260408-A-FU201-4737
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ramstein Students Become Environmental Detectives for a Day [Image 2 of 2], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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