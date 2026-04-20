Ramstein Students Become Environmental Detectives for a Day

Photo By Michelle Thum | Ramstein, Germany – Seventh and eighth graders at Ramstein Middle School recently...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Thum | Ramstein, Germany – Seventh and eighth graders at Ramstein Middle School recently solved an environmental mystery with the help of local experts. Scientists and engineers from Public Health Command Europe visited the school for a hands-on learning event that brought real-world science to the classroom. see less | View Image Page

Ramstein, Germany– Seventh and eighth graders at Ramstein Middle School recently solved an environmental mystery with the help of local experts. Scientists and engineers from Public Health Command Europe visited the school for a hands-on learning event that brought real-world science to the classroom.



The centerpiece of the event was "The Mystery of the Ailing Ram," an elaborate scenario where students had to investigate the mysterious illness of the school's mascot. Working in small teams, the students analyzed simulated water and soil samples, studied insect life and learned about the principles of environmental health to uncover the source of the "ailment."



The event was initiated by Lindsey Foulkes, the school's Career and Technical Education teacher for 7th and 8th grade, who wanted to offer her students more hands on experience in environmental health science but also introduce them to the subject matter experts from PHCE.



"My goal is to show them that science is not just something you read about in a book," she said. "It's a hands-on, problem-solving adventure that can make a real difference in the world."



The students were guided by a team from PHCE's Environmental Health and Sciences division, who shared their expertise in fields ranging from microbiology and water systems to entomology and pollution control. The students were captivated by the opportunity to use professional scientific equipment and techniques.



"It was like being in a real-life detective show," said one 8th-grade student. "We had to follow the clues, test our theories and work together as a team to solve the case. It was more fun than a regular science class."



Michael Bates, Environmental Technician at Public Health Command Europe, praised the students' enthusiasm and curiosity.



“I really enjoyed the opportunity to guide Ms. Foulkes’ 7th and 8th grade environmental class through a real-world environmental investigation,” said Bates. “It was rewarding to witness the curiosity and intellect of the students. They brought the scientific method into our investigation as they formed a hypothesis, got their hands dirty through the collection the data, and analyzed the results to solve the mystery.”



The event was a resounding success, not only in solving the mystery of the ailing ram but also in sparking a passion for science and environmental stewardship in the next generation. Ms. Foulkes and the PHCE EHS team are already discussing plans for future collaborations, including a possible field trip to the PHCE facilities.