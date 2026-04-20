Team Andersen transports supplies to Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands

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A U.S. Airman assigned to the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation, secures cases of drinking water with ratchet straps at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 20, 2026. The Airmen established a rapid supply chain to sustain joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Charline Ebreo)