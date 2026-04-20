A U.S. Airman assigned to the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation, secures cases of drinking water with ratchet straps at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 20, 2026. The Airmen established a rapid supply chain to sustain joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Charline Ebreo)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 03:25
|Photo ID:
|9628599
|VIRIN:
|260420-F-XU271-1073
|Resolution:
|1920x1279
|Size:
|611.52 KB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Andersen transports supplies to Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Charline Ebreo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.