Team Andersen transports supplies to Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation, coordinate on loading cases of drinking water at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 20, 2026. The logistics team facilitated the rapid movement of essential supplies to support the Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands community’s recovery efforts in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Charline Ebreo)