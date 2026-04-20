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    Team Andersen transports supplies to Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands [Image 3 of 5]

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    Team Andersen transports supplies to Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.19.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Charline Ebreo 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation loads a case of drinking water at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 20, 2026. Airmen from the 36th LRS traveled to Saipan to provide critical logistical support and distribute essential supplies to local residents following Super Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Charline Ebreo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 03:26
    Photo ID: 9628568
    VIRIN: 260420-F-XU271-1053
    Resolution: 1920x1279
    Size: 707.66 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Team Andersen transports supplies to Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Charline Ebreo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Team Andersen transports supplies to Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands
    Team Andersen transports supplies to Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands
    Team Andersen transports supplies to Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands
    Team Andersen transports supplies to Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands
    Team Andersen transports supplies to Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands

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    relief
    natural disaster
    Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR)
    aid
    typhoonsinalaku

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