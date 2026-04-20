Team Andersen transports supplies to Saipan, Northern Marianas Islands

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation loads a case of drinking water at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 20, 2026. Airmen from the 36th LRS traveled to Saipan to provide critical logistical support and distribute essential supplies to local residents following Super Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Charline Ebreo)