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    Balikatan 2026: 25th Infantry Division Conducts Simulated Casualty Evacuation Training in the Philippines [Image 7 of 7]

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    Balikatan 2026: 25th Infantry Division Conducts Simulated Casualty Evacuation Training in the Philippines

    NEUVA ECIJA, PHILIPPINES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Pfc. Angel Rueda, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, pulls a simulated casualty through uphill terrain during a medical lane exercise in preparation for Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Nueva Ecija, Philippines, April 19, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 01:28
    Photo ID: 9628463
    VIRIN: 260419-A-KP870-5729
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.86 MB
    Location: NEUVA ECIJA, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: 25th Infantry Division Conducts Simulated Casualty Evacuation Training in the Philippines [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: 25th Infantry Division Conducts Simulated Casualty Evacuation Training in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th Infantry Division Conducts Simulated Casualty Evacuation Training in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th Infantry Division Conducts Simulated Casualty; Evacuation Training in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th Infantry Division Conducts Simulated Casualty; Evacuation Training in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th Infantry Division Conducts Simulated Casualty Evacuation Training in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th Infantry Division Conducts Simulated Casualty; Evacuation Training in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th Infantry Division Conducts Simulated Casualty Evacuation Training in the Philippines

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    Balikatan
    Tropic Lightning
    Philippines
    U.S. Army
    25th ID
    BK26

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