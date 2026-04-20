Balikatan 2026: 25th Infantry Division Conducts Simulated Casualty; Evacuation Training in the Philippines

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U.S. Army Pfc. Hector Ramos, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, serves as a simulated casualty during a medical lane exercise in preparation for Exercise Balikatan in Nueva Ecija, Philippines, April 19, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)