Balikatan 2026: 25th Infantry Division Conducts Simulated Casualty; Evacuation Training in the Philippines

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U.S. Army Pfc. Angel Rueda (left) and Sgt. Ethan Pergande (right), infantrymen assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, work together to tie a rope together for a simulated casualty evacuation during a medical lane exercise in preparation for Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Nueva Ecija, Philippines, April 19, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)