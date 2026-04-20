Nordhaus, Raines Visit Virgin Islands National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, and Army Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, visit soldiers and airmen with the Virgin Islands National Guard, Feb. 22, 2026. The visit included watching the National Guard Response Force training, meeting with the 285th Civil Engineer Squadron and the 23rd Civil Support Team. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer)