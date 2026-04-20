Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, and Army Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, visit soldiers and airmen with the Virgin Islands National Guard, Feb. 22, 2026. The visit included watching the National Guard Response Force training, meeting with the 285th Civil Engineer Squadron and the 23rd Civil Support Team. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 16:49
|Photo ID:
|9627738
|VIRIN:
|260222-A-KB362-3388
|Resolution:
|5879x3912
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|VI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nordhaus, Raines Visit Virgin Islands National Guard [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.