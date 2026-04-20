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    Nordhaus, Raines Visit Virgin Islands National Guard [Image 7 of 7]

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    Nordhaus, Raines Visit Virgin Islands National Guard

    VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, and Army Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, visit soldiers and airmen with the Virgin Islands National Guard, Feb. 22, 2026. The visit included watching the National Guard Response Force training, meeting with the 285th Civil Engineer Squadron and the 23rd Civil Support Team. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 16:49
    Photo ID: 9627742
    VIRIN: 260222-A-KB362-7209
    Resolution: 5721x3806
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: VI
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Nordhaus, Raines Visit Virgin Islands National Guard [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Nordhaus, Raines Visit Virgin Islands National Guard
    Nordhaus, Raines Visit Virgin Islands National Guard
    Nordhaus, Raines Visit Virgin Islands National Guard
    Nordhaus, Raines Visit Virgin Islands National Guard
    Nordhaus, Raines Visit Virgin Islands National Guard
    Nordhaus, Raines Visit Virgin Islands National Guard
    Nordhaus, Raines Visit Virgin Islands National Guard

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