NCBC Gulfport Hosts Seabee Day 2026

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260418-N-YM856-1483 GULFPORT, MS (April 18, 2026) Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport Commanding Officer, Capt. Ana Franco speaks with attendees during Seabee Day 2026 at NCBC Gulfport, April 18. Seabee Day, is a bi-annual event open to the public and allows the community to learn more about the Naval Construction Force. The event included military displays and demonstrations, a free kids area, food, crafts, and live music. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brittney Kinsey)