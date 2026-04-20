NCBC Gulfport Hosts Seabee Day 2026

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260418-N-YM856-1348 GULFPORT, MS (April 18, 2026) Members of the Mississippi National Guard Forty-First Army Band perform during Seabee Day 2026 at Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport, April 18. Seabee Day, is a bi-annual event open to the public and allows the community to learn more about the Naval Construction Force. The event included military displays and demonstrations, a free kids area, food, crafts, and live music. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brittney Kinsey)