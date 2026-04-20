NCBC Gulfport Hosts Seabee Day 2026

260418-N-YM856-1342 GULFPORT, MS (April 18, 2026) Members of the Mississippi National Guard Forty-First Army Band perform during Seabee Day 2026 at Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport, April 18. Seabee Day, is a bi-annual event open to the public and allows the community to learn more about the Naval Construction Force. The event included military displays and demonstrations, a free kids area, food, crafts, and live music. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brittney Kinsey)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 16:41
|Photo ID:
|9627688
|VIRIN:
|260418-N-YM856-1342
|Resolution:
|4246x2825
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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