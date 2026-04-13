#marines and civilians participate in the #SAPR “Splash and Dash” 5k aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) - Barstow, California April 16. The event raised awareness around encouraging prevention and fostering community support in the battle against sexual assault.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 10:23
|Photo ID:
|9626289
|VIRIN:
|260416-D-FY153-6769
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|10.07 MB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sexual Assault Prevention Response and Awareness Month [Image 2 of 2], by Leo Ritualo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sexual Assault Prevention Response and Awareness Month
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