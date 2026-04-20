Sexual Assault Prevention Response and Awareness Month

Photo By Katherine Cortez | Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow promotes a zero-tolerance policy for sexual assault and sexual harassment. Marines, civilians, and all personnel aboard MCLB Barstow are encouraged to say something if they witness or even suspect concerning behavior. see less | View Image Page

Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow promotes a zero-tolerance policy for sexual assault and sexual harassment. Marines, civilians, and all personnel aboard MCLB Barstow are encouraged to say something if they witness or even suspect concerning behavior. “Fostering a culture of dignity and respect starts with being an upstander rather than a bystander,” said Michelle Adams, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response coordinator . “The three D’s with SAPR are Direct, Distract, and Delegate. Being direct means confronting the harasser or telling them to stop. You can also create a distraction to interrupt the interaction and deescalate the situation before it worsens. Delegating means seeking help from others, such as a supervisor or someone you trust, to check on the victim and remove the offender from the situation.” It is encouraged for everyone to be involved in preventing violence within our installation and speaking up on behalf of those who may be afraid. Supervisors and leaders play a critical role in creating a safe environment for individuals who come forward with concerns about their own safety or the safety of their peers. “Leaders and supervisors can ensure safe, confidential, and retaliation-free reporting of sexual assault by fostering a zero-tolerance command climate, actively promoting restricted reporting options, and ensuring that SAPR annual training is completed by their Marines or civilian workforce,” Adams explained.

Adams explains, “Key actions include engaging with the SAPR workforce, providing confidential 24/7 resources such as the SAPR Support Line and Safe Helpline, and limiting information to a need-to-know basis in unrestricted reports to protect the victim’s identity during the investigative process. Leaders can also listen actively to concerns, believe victims, and provide immediate, non-judgmental support.”

Adams explained that one example of the lack of accountability occurred in Rome, in the late 1990s, when a young woman accused her driving instructor of rape. Although he was initially convicted, the case was later overturned by the Italian Supreme Court of Cassation. The court suggested that because the victim was wearing “very tight jeans,” it would have been difficult to remove them without her cooperation—thereby implying consent. Critics around the world condemned this logic as an example of victim-blaming.

“Enraged by the verdict, women in the Italian Parliament protested by wearing jeans to work,” Adams said. “This example underscores the important connection between victims and advocates, a relationship that fosters trust, reinforces respect, and contributes to the reduction of violence while enhancing safety and cohesion.” From this movement emerged Denim Day, a campaign that continues to challenge harmful myths about sexual assault and promote accountability, . Every year, on April 23, people are encouraged to wear denim in support of this movement.

Practices of accountability and integrity should be taken seriously throughout the entire year. “Taking accountability can be a matter of profound consequence and, at times, even the difference between justice and injustice, or harm and protection” Adams said. April being Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, the United States Marine Corps SAPR Program has created the theme “Step Forward—Prevent, Report, Advocate” for 2026.

“The theme is a call to action for all individuals to use their personal and collective strength to advance meaningful change in preventing and responding to sexual violence,” Adams said. “Phase one of the STEP FORWARD campaign started in 2023 with a campaign to increase awareness of sexual assault and resources to enhance response. Phase two started in 2024 to change harmful behaviors, provide support to victims of sexual assault, and encourage sexual assault prevention initiatives year-round.”

It is strongly encouraged to speak up if you feel unsafe. Sexual violence includes any type of unwanted sexual conduct, including words or actions of a sexual nature carried out against a person’s will and without their consent. If you are unsure about a situation or would like more information, please call the Sexual Assault Support Line at 760-577-6036.

Some other resources that may be helpful in staying proactive:

MCLB Sexual Assault 24/7 Support Line: 760.577.6036

National Sexual Assault Sexual Assault Hotline: 800.656.HOPE (4673)

Online Chat: online.rainn.org

DoD Safe Helpline: 877.995.5247 or online at: SafeHelpline.org

Support Group Chat for Men: 1in6.org

Military One Source: 800.342.9647 or online at: militaryonesource