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    Sexual Assault Prevention Response and Awareness Month [Image 1 of 2]

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    Sexual Assault Prevention Response and Awareness Month

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Katherine Cortez 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow promotes a zero-tolerance policy for sexual assault and sexual harassment. Marines, civilians, and all personnel aboard MCLB Barstow are encouraged to say something if they witness or even suspect concerning behavior.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 10:23
    Photo ID: 9626279
    VIRIN: 260415-M-AI729-1330
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 15.07 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sexual Assault Prevention Response and Awareness Month [Image 2 of 2], by Katherine Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #mclbbarstow #behavioralhealth #mentalhealthawarenessmonth

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