Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow promotes a zero-tolerance policy for sexual assault and sexual harassment. Marines, civilians, and all personnel aboard MCLB Barstow are encouraged to say something if they witness or even suspect concerning behavior.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 10:23
|Photo ID:
|9626279
|VIRIN:
|260415-M-AI729-1330
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|15.07 MB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sexual Assault Prevention Response and Awareness Month [Image 2 of 2], by Katherine Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sexual Assault Prevention Response and Awareness Month
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