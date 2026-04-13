Paper to Digital: Aviano Revamped App Streamlines Dorm Inspections

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt.Gerald Creech, 31st Wing Staff Agency first sergeant, left, and Tech. Sgt. Jacob Mason, 31st Fighter Wing Inspector General Inspections Self-Assessment Program manager, middle, inspect an Airman’s dorm room at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 9, 2026. The system enables users to identify and track issues affecting Airmen’s quality of life, including inhabitable rooms requiring major repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)