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    Paper to Digital: Aviano Revamped App Streamlines Dorm Inspections [Image 2 of 3]

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    Paper to Digital: Aviano Revamped App Streamlines Dorm Inspections

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt.Gerald Creech, 31st Wing Staff Agency first sergeant, left, and Tech. Sgt. Jacob Mason, 31st Fighter Wing Inspector General Inspections Self-Assessment Program manager, middle, inspect an Airman’s dorm room at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 9, 2026. The system enables users to identify and track issues affecting Airmen’s quality of life, including inhabitable rooms requiring major repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 10:17
    Photo ID: 9626277
    VIRIN: 260408-F-LD437-4527
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.9 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Paper to Digital: Aviano Revamped App Streamlines Dorm Inspections [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Stephan Bang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Paper to Digital: Aviano Revamped App Streamlines Dorm Inspections
    Paper to Digital: Aviano Revamped App Streamlines Dorm Inspections
    Paper to Digital: Aviano Revamped App Streamlines Dorm Inspections

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    TAGS

    31 FW, Aviano AB, Dorms Inspections, Leadership, USAFE

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