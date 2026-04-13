Paper to Digital: Aviano Revamped App Streamlines Dorm Inspections

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Tech. Sgt. Jacob Mason, 31st Fighter Wing Inspector General Inspections Self-Assessment Program manager, utilizes the revamped dormitory app for an Airman dorm inspection at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 9, 2026. The application platform integrates tools such as Microsoft Forms, Power Automate and QR codes to generate real-time inspection reporting, notifications and automated data tracking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)