Paper to Digital: Aviano Revamped App Streamlines Dorm Inspections

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt.Gerald Creech, 31st Wing Staff Agency first sergeant, right, and Tech. Sgt. Jacob Mason, 31st Fighter Wing Inspector General Inspections Self-Assessment Program manager, middle, prepares to inspect an Airman’s dorm at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 9, 2026. The application launched in early 2026, providing real-time visibility for leadership and allowing supervisors and first sergeants to monitor dorm conditions and track follow-up actions more effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)