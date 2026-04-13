U.S. Air Force Master Sgt.Gerald Creech, 31st Wing Staff Agency first sergeant, right, and Tech. Sgt. Jacob Mason, 31st Fighter Wing Inspector General Inspections Self-Assessment Program manager, middle, prepares to inspect an Airman’s dorm at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 9, 2026. The application launched in early 2026, providing real-time visibility for leadership and allowing supervisors and first sergeants to monitor dorm conditions and track follow-up actions more effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 10:17
|Photo ID:
|9626250
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-LD437-6671
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.12 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Paper to Digital: Aviano Revamped App Streamlines Dorm Inspections [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Stephan Bang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.