NNSY and NSA-P Honors CPO Birthday

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Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) and Naval Support Activity Portsmouth (NSAP) honored the rich tradition and heritage of the U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer rate, which was established on April 1, 1893, with a cake cutting and ceremony for the 133rd CPO Birthday on April 1, 2026. Chiefs are essential to the Navy's mission and their support to both Sailors and Leadership is invaluable.