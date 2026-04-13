NNSY and NSA-P Honors CPO Birthday

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) and Naval Support Activity Portsmouth (NSAP) honored the rich tradition and heritage of the U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer rate, which was established on April 1, 1893, with a cake cutting and ceremony for the 133rd CPO Birthday on April 1, 2026. Chiefs are essential to the Navy's mission and their support to both Sailors and Leadership is invaluable.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 08:04
|Photo ID:
|9626045
|VIRIN:
|260401-N-UC087-3682
|Resolution:
|5140x3427
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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