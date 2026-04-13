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    NNSY and NSA-P Honors CPO Birthday [Image 3 of 7]

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    NNSY and NSA-P Honors CPO Birthday

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christian Victor Bautista 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) and Naval Support Activity Portsmouth (NSAP) honored the rich tradition and heritage of the U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer rate, which was established on April 1, 1893, with a cake cutting and ceremony for the 133rd CPO Birthday on April 1, 2026. Chiefs are essential to the Navy's mission and their support to both Sailors and Leadership is invaluable.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 08:04
    Photo ID: 9626044
    VIRIN: 260401-N-UC087-6955
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NNSY and NSA-P Honors CPO Birthday [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Christian Victor Bautista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NNSY and NSA-P Honors CPO Birthday
    NNSY and NSA-P Honors CPO Birthday
    NNSY and NSA-P Honors CPO Birthday
    NNSY and NSA-P Honors CPO Birthday
    NNSY and NSA-P Honors CPO Birthday
    NNSY and NSA-P Honors CPO Birthday

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