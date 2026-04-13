Council for Professional Recognition leader tours Ramstein child programs

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Vilma M. Williams, senior manager for the Early Childhood Education Competency and Special Populations Program at the Council for Professional Recognition speaks with Mary Hueth, school age coordinator, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 16, 2026. Williams visited the Ramstein School Age building learning about diverse child and youth programs on base to gain a deeper understanding of the positive impacts these programs have on the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)