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    Council for Professional Recognition leader tours Ramstein child programs [Image 4 of 4]

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    Council for Professional Recognition leader tours Ramstein child programs

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr. 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Vilma M. Williams, senior manager for the Early Childhood Education Competency and Special Populations Program at the Council for Professional Recognition speaks with Mary Hueth, school age coordinator, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 16, 2026. Williams visited the Ramstein School Age building learning about diverse child and youth programs on base to gain a deeper understanding of the positive impacts these programs have on the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 07:15
    Photo ID: 9626011
    VIRIN: 260416-F-GH688-1054
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Council for Professional Recognition leader tours Ramstein child programs [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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