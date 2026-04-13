Council for Professional Recognition leader tours Ramstein child programs

Photo By Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr. | Teddy Rice, left, Child Development Center assistant director, and Vilma M. Williams, right, senior manager for the Early Childhood Education Competency and Special Populations Program at the Council for Professional Recognition, speak to children at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 16, 2026. Williams visited the CDC to learn about diverse child and youth programs to gain a deeper understanding of their impact on the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.) see less | View Image Page

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - Child and youth programs took center stage as Vilma M. Williams, senior manager for the Early Childhood Education Competency and Special Populations Program at the Council for Professional Recognition toured child and youth programs on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 16, 2026.

The Council for Professional Recognition is an organization dedicated to improving early childhood education from birth to five years old. It offers aspiring childhood educators competency-based accreditation such as the Child Development Associate and Military School Age credentials.

“[The council] exists because we want a future where children have competent, educated and skillful teachers, whether they are in their early childhood programs or in their youth programs,” Williams said. “Bottom line, our work is the children’s education and their families.”

Through continuous credential renewal, the council ensures educators uphold high standards, supporting the quality of education and development for military children.

“The CDA and MSA are so successful because they require you to keep up with the latest updates,” Williams said. “Things are evolving. That’s why educators have to constantly keep learning: professional development does not stop, it’s continuous.”

The Council for Professional Recognition not only positively impacts the lives and education of military children, but the welfare of military spouses as well.

“As a military spouse, it’s hard to move from base to base,” said Christina Morris, lead training and curriculum specialist. “One of the things we can offer is to start working in a child development center or a school age program to give spouses an opportunity for growth and professional development. By being able to take the training we get and turning it into a credential, you’re growing military spouses and dependents.”

During her visit, Williams recognized individuals who have earned their CDA and MSA’s as well as those who are working to earn their credentials.

“We have amazing providers and educators in our programs,” Morris said. “Highlighting what they do and the work they put into it everyday is so important to advocate for our people because people don’t see their work.”

In the end, Williams’ visit served to strengthen the commitment from the council to the military community.

“Children are the future,” Williams said. “It’s important that we not only have these programs, but help develop them to be the best they can be.”