Milagros Hernandez, left, Family Child Care provider, shows an FCC home to Vilma M. Williams, senior manager for the Early Childhood Education Competency and Special Populations Program at the Council for Professional Recognition on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 16, 2026. FCC homes offer certified, home-based childcare providing flexibility to military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 07:15
|Photo ID:
|9626010
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-GH688-1036
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Council for Professional Recognition leader tours Ramstein child programs [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Council for Professional Recognition leader tours Ramstein child programs
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