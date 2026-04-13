Council for Professional Recognition leader tours Ramstein child programs

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Milagros Hernandez, left, Family Child Care provider, shows an FCC home to Vilma M. Williams, senior manager for the Early Childhood Education Competency and Special Populations Program at the Council for Professional Recognition on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 16, 2026. FCC homes offer certified, home-based childcare providing flexibility to military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)