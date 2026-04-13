(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Latvian Air Force presents awards to 3rd CAB Soldiers [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Latvian Air Force presents awards to 3rd CAB Soldiers

    LATVIA

    04.02.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. Brice Ropp (right), assigned to Alpha Company “Spiders", 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, accepts a Latvian medal from Latvian Air Force Commander, Col. Viesturs Masulis at Lielvārde Air Base on April 2, 2026. The Soldiers were presented the Latvian medals for their efforts in establishing the self-sustaining UH-60 aerial gunnery program for the country of Latvia. (Photos by Latvian National Armed Forces)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 06:30
    Photo ID: 9626002
    VIRIN: 260402-A-AA111-6830
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 641.47 KB
    Location: LV
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Latvian Air Force presents awards to 3rd CAB Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Latvian Air Force presents awards to 3rd CAB Soldiers
    Latvian Air Force presents awards to 3rd CAB Soldiers
    Latvian Air Force presents awards to 3rd CAB Soldiers
    Latvian Air Force presents awards to 3rd CAB Soldiers
    Latvian Air Force presents awards to 3rd CAB Soldiers
    Latvian Air Force presents awards to 3rd CAB Soldiers
    Latvian Air Force presents awards to 3rd CAB Soldiers
    Latvian Air Force presents awards to 3rd CAB Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery