Latvian Air Force presents awards to 3rd CAB Soldiers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Eric Mendoza (right), assigned to Alpha Company “Spiders", 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, accepts a Latvian medal from Latvian Air Force Commander, Col. Viesturs Masulis at Lielvārde Air Base on April 2, 2026. The Soldiers were presented the Latvian medals for their efforts in establishing the self-sustaining UH-60 aerial gunnery program for the country of Latvia. (Photos by Latvian National Armed Forces)