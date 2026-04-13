Latvian Air Force presents awards to 3rd CAB Soldiers

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Latvian Air Force Commander, Col. Viesturs Masulis delivers a speech during an award ceremony at Lielvārde Air Base on April 2, 2026. The U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Alpha Company “Spiders", 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, were presented the Latvian medals for their efforts in establishing the self-sustaining UH-60 aerial gunnery program for the country of Latvia. (Photos by Latvian National Armed Forces)