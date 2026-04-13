Latvian Air Force presents awards to 3rd CAB Soldiers

Latvian Air Force Commander, Col. Viesturs Masulis delivers a speech during an award ceremony at Lielvārde Air Base on April 2, 2026. The U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Alpha Company “Spiders", 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, were presented the Latvian medals for their efforts in establishing the self-sustaining UH-60 aerial gunnery program for the country of Latvia. (Photos by Latvian National Armed Forces)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 06:31
|Photo ID:
|9625998
|VIRIN:
|260402-A-AA111-2416
|Resolution:
|2048x1638
|Size:
|637.61 KB
|Location:
|LV
|Web Views:
|1
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|0
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