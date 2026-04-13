U.S. Army Garrison Italy conducts change of responsibility

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U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Ricardo Moreno, outgoing senior enlisted advisor of the U.S. Army Garrison Italy, receives the battalion colors from 1st Sgt. Javier L. Pioquinto, during the change of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, April 15, 2026. The ceremony, officiated by Col. Vaughn D. Strong Jr., commanding officer of U.S. Army Garrison Italy, welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Paluso as the command’s incoming senior enlisted advisor. The ceremony reinforced senior enlisted authority in the Army and highlighted the support they provide to the chain of command. (U.S. Army photo by Graigg Faggionato)