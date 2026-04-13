(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy conducts change of responsibility [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy conducts change of responsibility

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Graigg Faggionato 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Paluso, incoming senior enlisted advisor of the of the U.S. Army Garrison Italy, gives a speech during the change of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Apr. 15, 2026. The ceremony, officiated by Col. Vaughn D. Strong Jr., commanding of U.S. Army Garrison Italy, welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Paluso as the command’s incoming senior enlisted. The ceremony reinforced senior enlisted authority in the Army and highlighted the support they provide to the chain of command. (U.S. Army photo by Graigg Faggionato)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 02:48
    Photo ID: 9625838
    VIRIN: 260414-A-KP807-4559
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 5.9 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Italy conducts change of responsibility [Image 5 of 5], by Graigg Faggionato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy conducts change of responsibility
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy conducts change of responsibility
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy conducts change of responsibility
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy conducts change of responsibility
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy conducts change of responsibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG Italy
    StrongerTogether
    SETAFAF
    NATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery