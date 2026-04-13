U.S. Army Garrison Italy conducts change of responsibility

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U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Paluso, incoming senior enlisted advisor of the of the U.S. Army Garrison Italy, renders a salute during the change of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Apr. 15, 2026. The ceremony, officiated by Col. Vaughn D. Strong Jr., commanding of U.S. Army Garrison Italy, welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Paluso as the command’s incoming senior enlisted. The ceremony reinforced senior enlisted authority in the Army and highlighted the support they provide to the chain of command. (U.S. Army photo by Graigg Faggionato)