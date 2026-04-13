FF 26-1: 31 AEW Airman marshals 35 FS aircraft

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U.S. Airman 1st Class David Mao, F-16 Fighting Falcon assistant dedicated crew chief, 35th Fighter Squadron, communicates with pilots during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1 at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2026. The exercise enhances mission readiness through integrated joint and combined air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware)