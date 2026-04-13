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    FF 26-1: 31 AEW Airman marshals 35 FS aircraft [Image 5 of 7]

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    FF 26-1: 31 AEW Airman marshals 35 FS aircraft

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware  

    Seventh Air Force

    U.S. Airman 1st Class David Mao, F-16 Fighting Falcon assistant dedicated crew chief, 35th Fighter Squadron, communicates with pilots during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1 at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2026. The exercise enhances mission readiness through integrated joint and combined air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 03:15
    Photo ID: 9625825
    VIRIN: 260415-F-NZ346-1276
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, FF 26-1: 31 AEW Airman marshals 35 FS aircraft [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Desiree Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FF 26-1: 31 AEW Airman marshals 35 FS aircraft
    FF 26-1: 31 AEW Airman marshals 35 FS aircraft
    FF 26-1: 31 AEW Airman marshals 35 FS aircraft
    FF 26-1: 31 AEW Airman marshals 35 FS aircraft
    FF 26-1: 31 AEW Airman marshals 35 FS aircraft
    FF 26-1: 31 AEW Airman marshals 35 FS aircraft
    FF 26-1: 31 AEW Airman marshals 35 FS aircraft

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    7 AF
    PACAF
    31 ATF
    FF 26-1

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