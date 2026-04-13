A U.S. Airman assigned to the 31st Air Expeditionary Wing observes an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot entering an aircraft during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1 at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2026. Throughout the exercise, 31 AEW integrated U.S. and ROK elements into a cohesive force, enhancing interoperability, trust, and shared operational understanding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 03:15
|Photo ID:
|9625824
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-NZ346-1251
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FF 26-1: 31 AEW Airman marshals 35 FS aircraft [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Desiree Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.