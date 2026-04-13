FF 26-1: 31 AEW Airman marshals 35 FS aircraft

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A U.S. Airman assigned to the 31st Air Expeditionary Wing observes an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot entering an aircraft during exercise Freedom Flag 26-1 at Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2026. Throughout the exercise, 31 AEW integrated U.S. and ROK elements into a cohesive force, enhancing interoperability, trust, and shared operational understanding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware)