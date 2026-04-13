U.S. Coast Guard crews make first port gains in CNMI following Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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U.S. Coast Guard facility inspectors from U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, embarked on U.S. Coast Guard crews aboard a USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140), inspect fuel lines in Rota on April 19, 2026. U.S. Coast Guard crews pressed north on April 19, 2026, ensuring the safety of Apra Harbor before moving toward communities still isolated by the effects of Super Typhoon Sinlaku, launching a coordinated surge to fully reopen ports across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and deliver resources. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Jiaya Wilson)