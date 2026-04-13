U.S. Coast Guard updates island leaders following Typhoon Sinlaku

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Capt. Jessia Worst, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, provides updates at an island-wide leadership meeting at the Governor's Complex on Guam on April 20, 2026. U.S. Coast Guard crews conitnue work in Guam and pressed north on April 19, 2026, ensuring the safety of Apra Harbor before moving toward communities still isolated by the effects of Super Typhoon Sinlaku, launching a coordinated surge to fully reopen ports across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and deliver resources. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Kevin Reilly)