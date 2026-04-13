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    U.S. Coast Guard crews deliver supplies in CNMI following Super Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 4 of 17]

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    U.S. Coast Guard crews deliver supplies in CNMI following Super Typhoon Sinlaku

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.18.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    U.S. Coast Guard crews aboard USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) deliver supplies, including water, in Rota on April 19, 2026. U.S. Coast Guard crews pressed north on April 19, 2026, ensuring the safety of Apra Harbor before moving toward communities still isolated by the effects of Super Typhoon Sinlaku, launching a coordinated surge to fully reopen ports across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and deliver resources. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Kamon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 01:09
    Photo ID: 9625770
    VIRIN: 260419-G-G0020-2385
    Resolution: 2000x1500
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: MP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Coast Guard crews deliver supplies in CNMI following Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    U.S. Coast Guard crews deliver supplies in CNMI following Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    U.S. Coast Guard crews deliver supplies in CNMI following Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    U.S. Coast Guard crews deliver supplies in CNMI following Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    U.S. Coast Guard crews make first port gains in CNMI following Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    U.S. Coast Guard crews deliver supplies in CNMI following Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    U.S. Coast Guard crews make first port gains in CNMI following Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    U.S. Coast Guard crews make first port gains in CNMI following Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    U.S. Coast Guard crews deliver supplies in CNMI following Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    U.S. Coast Guard crews deliver supplies in CNMI following Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    U.S. Coast Guard crews make first port gains in CNMI following Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    U.S. Coast Guard updates island leaders following Typhoon Sinlaku
    U.S. Coast Guard crews make first port gains in CNMI following Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    U.S. Coast Guard crews make first port gains in CNMI following Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    U.S. Coast Guard crews make first port gains in CNMI following Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    U.S. Coast Guard crews make first port gains in CNMI following Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    U.S. Coast Guard crews verify RFF tower condition in Saipan following Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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