USS Boxer Sailors, Marines Conduct Daily Operations

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U.S. Marines assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit serve dinner in the galley of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), April 15, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sailor O’Rear)