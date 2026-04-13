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    USS Boxer Sailors, Marines Conduct Daily Operations [Image 6 of 10]

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    USS Boxer Sailors, Marines Conduct Daily Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Sailor O'Rear 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit serve dinner in the galley of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), April 15, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sailor O’Rear)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 20:43
    Photo ID: 9625599
    VIRIN: 260415-N-JB196-3004
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Boxer Sailors, Marines Conduct Daily Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SR Sailor O'Rear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    USS Boxer Sailors, Marines Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Boxer Sailors, Marines Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Boxer Sailors, Marines Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Boxer Sailors, Marines Conducts Routine Operations
    USS Boxer Sailors, Marines Conduct Daily Operations
    USS Boxer Sailors, Marines Conduct Daily Operations
    USS Boxer Sailors, Marines Conduct Daily Operations
    USS Boxer Sailors, Marines Conduct Daily Operations
    USS Boxer Sailors, Marines Conduct Daily Operations

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    TAGS

    11th MEU
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    mission readiness
    Meal Preparation
    Morale Dog
    blue-green integration

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