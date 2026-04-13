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    USS Boxer Sailors, Marines Conducts Routine Operations [Image 3 of 10]

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    USS Boxer Sailors, Marines Conducts Routine Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Trace Gorsuch 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct weapons drills in the well deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), April 15, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trace Gorsuch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 20:40
    Photo ID: 9625593
    VIRIN: 260415-N-GT017-1054
    Resolution: 5283x3522
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Boxer Sailors, Marines Conducts Routine Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SA Trace Gorsuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Boxer Sailors, Marines Conduct Daily Operations
    USS Boxer Sailors, Marines Conduct Daily Operations
    USS Boxer Sailors, Marines Conduct Daily Operations

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    TAGS

    11th MEU
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    Daily Operations
    Battalion Landing Team 3/5
    lethality and readiness
    BOXARG Capabilities

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