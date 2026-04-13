USS Boxer Sailors, Marines Conducts Routine Operations

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U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct weapons drills in the well deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), April 15, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trace Gorsuch)