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    USS Boxer Sailor Earns Meritorious Advancement [Image 1 of 10]

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    USS Boxer Sailor Earns Meritorious Advancement

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Aiden Williamson 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 3rd Class Gustaf Gonzalez, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), is meritoriously advanced to petty officer third class in the ship’s operations office, April 15, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aiden Williamson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 20:38
    Photo ID: 9625589
    VIRIN: 260415-N-BB260-1004
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.82 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Boxer Sailor Earns Meritorious Advancement [Image 10 of 10], by SA Aiden Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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