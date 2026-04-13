USS Boxer Sailor Earns Meritorious Advancement

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Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 3rd Class Gustaf Gonzalez, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), is meritoriously advanced to petty officer third class in the ship’s operations office, April 15, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aiden Williamson)