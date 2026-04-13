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    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 15 of 16]

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    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Sailors with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, stage pallets of water bottles at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, April 18, 2026. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is providing vital defense support to civil authorities, contributing to crisis response and recovery efforts in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. In supporting FEMA and local governments, the 11th MEU fills critical capability gaps to enable restoration of essential services by civil authorities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 20:22
    Photo ID: 9625544
    VIRIN: 260418-M-VC519-2458
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: MP
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Oliver Nisbet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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    TAGS

    ARGMEU
    PrideofthePacific
    INDOPACOM
    USPacificFleet
    Humanitarian
    TyphoonSinlaku

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