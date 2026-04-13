11th MEU Marines, Sailors Respond To Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Kang Liu, aircraft maintenance officer with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, assists in the unloading of water bottles from an MV-22B Osprey on the island of Saipan, April 18, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is providing vital defense support to civil authorities, contributing to crisis response and recovery efforts in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. In supporting FEMA and local governments, the 11th MEU fills critical capability gaps to enable restoration of essential services by civil authorities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)